Company News for Feb 28, 2024

Hess Corporation ( HES ) shares fell 3.1% due to apprehensions surrounding its acquisition by Chevron Corporation ( CVX ).

Shares of Macy's, Inc. ( M ) climbed 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $8.12 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.09 billion.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ( VKTX ) shares surged 121%, following the positive results from its mid-stage study on its experimental drug for obesity.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group ( UNH ) fell 2.3% due to reports of an antitrust probe by the U.S. Department of Justice, per The Wall Street Journal.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hess Corporation (HES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.