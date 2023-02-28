Company News for Feb 28, 2023

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation UNP rose 10.1% CEO Lance Fritz said he would step down.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 5.5% after the automaker announced that its plant in Brandenburg was producing 4,000 cars a week, three weeks ahead of schedule.

Shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN jumped 10.4% after it was reported that Pfizer Inc. PFE was in early talks to acquire the firm.

Netflix, Inc.’s NFLX shares advanced 1.9% as consumer discretionaries did well.

