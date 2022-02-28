Company News for Feb 28, 2022

Foot Locker Inc.’s FL shares plunged 29.8% after it said that revenue is likely to decline in 2022 as it is unlikely to sell as many products from its primary vendor NIKE Inc. NKE

Etsy Inc. ETSY shares jumped 16.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.

Shares of Block, Inc. SQ soared 26.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19.

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. DELL tumbled 7.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.72, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95.

