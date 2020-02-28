Company News for Feb 28, 2020

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD shares tumbled 9.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53.

Shares of Gray Television Inc. GTN surged 3.9% after the company reported fourtht-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49.

OGE Energy Corp. OGE shares tanked 6.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29.

Shares of Quanta Services Inc. PWR climbed 6.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.93, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.