Company News for Feb 28, 2020
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD shares tumbled 9.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53.
- Shares of Gray Television Inc. GTN surged 3.9% after the company reported fourtht-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49.
- OGE Energy Corp. OGE shares tanked 6.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29.
- Shares of Quanta Services Inc. PWR climbed 6.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.93, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84.
