Company News for Feb 27, 2023

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 1.6% on the broader tech slump.

Shares of The Boeing Company BA dropped 4.8% after the Federal Aviation Administration said the planemaker has temporarily halted deliveries of its flagship 787 Dreamliner.

Shares of Adobe Inc. ADBE plunged 7.6% after it was reported that the Justice Department was planning to block its $20 billion acquisition of startup Figma.

Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares declined 5.6% after the pharma giant cited rising costs from surplus production capacity and lower demand for its Covid-19 vaccine for its recent disappointing earnings results.

