Company News for Feb 27, 2020
- Shares of Novavax, Inc. NVAX surged 16% after the late-stage biotechnology company highlighted progress in efforts to develop novel vaccine to shield against coronavirus.
- Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. BGS gained 23.2% after the company reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, which were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
- Shares of Sabre Corporation SABR declined 16.1% after the company reported quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17.
- Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK declined 30.5% after the company reported revenues of $969 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,212 million.
Click to get this free report
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Novavax, Inc. (NVAX): Free Stock Analysis Report
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sabre Corporation (SABR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.