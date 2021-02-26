Company News for Feb 26, 2021
- Shares of The J. M. Smucker Co. SJM rose 1.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.45, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s NCLH shares dipped 8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $2.33, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.31.
- EMCOR Group, Inc.’s EME shares advanced 1.3% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.86, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43.
- Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. PWR gained 4.3% after the company came out with fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98.
