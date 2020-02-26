Company News for Feb 26, 2020
- HP Inc.’s HPQ shares climbed 5.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.65, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54.
- Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS surged 3.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08.
- Medpace Holdings Inc. MEDP shares gained 3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.
- Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. MIC plunged 8.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03.
