Markets

Company News for Feb 26, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • HP Inc.’s HPQ shares climbed 5.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.65, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54.
  • Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS surged 3.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08.
  • Medpace Holdings Inc. MEDP shares gained 3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.
  • Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. MIC plunged 8.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03.

Click to get this free report

HP Inc. (HPQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular