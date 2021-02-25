Company News for Feb 25, 2021
- Shares of Vericel Corporation VCEL rose 4.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s LNG shares advanced 0.8% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.
- Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Co.’s HZNP shares rallied 13.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05.
- Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. PRAH gained 18.7% after the company came out with fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.
