Markets

Company News for Feb 25, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s SBRA shares gained 1.6% reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45.
  • Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. CTB surged 4.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.
  • Dorman Products Inc. DORM shares tanked 13.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.52, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71.
  • Shares of Carter's Inc. CRI plunged 12.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.81, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90.

Click to get this free report

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Carter's, Inc. (CRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular