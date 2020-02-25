Company News for Feb 25, 2020

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s SBRA shares gained 1.6% reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. CTB surged 4.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.

Dorman Products Inc. DORM shares tanked 13.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.52, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71.

Shares of Carter's Inc. CRI plunged 12.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.81, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90.

