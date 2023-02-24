Company News for Feb 24, 2023

NVIDIA Corp.’s NVDA shares soared 14% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.88, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.

Etsy Inc.’s ETSY shares advanced 2.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $807.2 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $753.9 million.

Shares of The Mosaic Co. MOS ) surged 2.6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $4,481.3 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,307 million.

Shares of APA Corp. APA climbed 3.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44.

