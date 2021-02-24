Company News for Feb 24, 2021
- Shares of Macy's, Inc. M rose 3.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.80, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19.
- Medtronic plc’s MDT shares advanced 1.9% after the company delivered fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.
- Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s NXST shares rallied 9.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $7.97, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.44.
- Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE gained 3.5% after the company came out with fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.45, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96.
