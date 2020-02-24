Company News for Feb 24, 2020
- Deere & Co.’s DE shares rallied 7% after the company reported first quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28.
- Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. WPC surged 3.7% after the company posted fourth quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
- Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW shares gained 2.5% after posting fourth quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.57, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
- Shares of Teck Resources Ltd TECK plunged 15.3% after reporting fourth quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35.
