Company News for Feb 23, 2023

Chesapeake Energy Corp. CHK shares gained 2.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.22, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.96.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s PANW shares soared 12.5% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.

Shares of Realty Income Corp. O rose 0.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $888.7 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $853.3 million.

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. FANG surged 2.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $5.29, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.20.

