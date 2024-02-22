Company News for Feb 22, 2024

Shares of Exelon Corporation EXC jumped 4.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents.

Analog Devices, Inc.’s ADI shares rose 2.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $2.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 billion.

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc HSBC plunged 8.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 pre-tax earnings of 57 cents per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA fell 2.5% with the company on the verge of being replaced on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, effective next week.

