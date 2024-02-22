News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Feb 22, 2024

February 22, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Shares of Exelon Corporation EXC jumped 4.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.’s ADI shares rose 2.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $2.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 billion.
  • Shares of HSBC Holdings plc HSBC plunged 8.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 pre-tax earnings of 57 cents per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA fell 2.5% with the company on the verge of being replaced on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, effective next week.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Download Free ChatGPT Stock Report Right Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXC
ADI
HSBC
WBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.