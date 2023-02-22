Company News for Feb 22, 2023

Walmart Inc.’s WMT shares rose 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.71, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52.

The Home Depot Inc.’s HD shares tumbled 7.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $35,719 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35,905.8 million.

Shares of Medtronic plc MDT gained 0.8% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co. TAP surged 3.1% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.

