Company News for Feb 22, 2022
- Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ABR gained 3.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share.
- PPL Corporation’s PPL shares declined 7.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings of $0.22 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share.
- Shares of Arconic Corporation ARNC declined 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc.’s BLMN shares jumped 7.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.60 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share.
