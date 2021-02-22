Company News for Feb 22, 2021
- Shares of Deere & Co. DE rallied 9.9% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.87, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12.
- Portland General Electric Co.’s POR shares rose 0.1% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.57, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.
- DTE Energy Co.’s DTE shares advanced 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33.
- Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD gained 6.7% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.71, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 per share.
