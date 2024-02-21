Company News for Feb 21, 2024

Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT jumped 3.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65.

Medtronic plc’s MDT shares rose 1.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $8.08 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.95 billion.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX slid 1.5% on consumer discretionary becoming one of the biggest losing sectors of the day.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC fell 3.4% on energy losing out in the session.

