Company News for Feb 21, 2023

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s ED shares rose 1.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.

HubSpot Inc.’s HUBS shares jumped 11.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. DLR fell 1.9% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted fund from operation per share of $1.65, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.

Shares of Deere & Co. DE climbed 7.5% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $6.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.