Company News for Feb 21, 2020
- Shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation IOTS surged 54.6% after Dialog Semiconductor announced plans to acquire the company for $12.55 per share in cash.
- Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH gained 39.7% after the company reported adjusted income of 40 cents per share for Q4 2019, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 48 cents per share.
- Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM declined 7.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42.
- Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI declined 12.7% after the company reported earnings of $1.66 per share in Q4 2019 which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86.
