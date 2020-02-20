Company News for Feb 20, 2020
- Garmin Ltd.’s GRMN shares jumped 6.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00.
- Analog Devices Inc. ADI climbed 4.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.03, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00.
- Shares of Genuine Parts Co. GPC gained 2.7% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.35, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31.
- Devon Energy Corp. DVN surged 2.5% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29.
