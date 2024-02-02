Company News for Feb 2, 2024

Shares of WestRock Company ( WRK ) declined 2.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share.

International Paper Company’s ( IP ) shares fell 4.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $4.6 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.7 billion.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. ( HII ) gained 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $6.90 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 per share.

Eaton Corporation plc’s ( ETN ) shares jumped 7.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share.

Zacks Investment Research

