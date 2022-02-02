Company News for Feb 2, 2022

Exxon Mobil Corp.’s XOM shares jumped 6.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.05, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s UPS shares soared 14.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.59, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI climbed 6.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.

Shares of PulteGroup Inc. PHM gained 1% after posting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.51, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29.

