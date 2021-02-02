Company News for Feb 2, 2021
- Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO gained 1.1% after the company reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $7.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.86 per share.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation’s ON shares jumped 6.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.35 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.
- Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS surged 4.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 per share.
- Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC gained 2% after the company announced that it has entered into $2 billion share buyback agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co GS.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): Get Free Report
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Get Free Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.