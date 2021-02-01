Company News for Feb 2, 2021
- Shares of Phillips 66 PSX plummeted 5.1 after the company reported fourth quarter loss of $1.16 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.09.
- Skyworks Solutions’ SWKS shares jumped 5.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $3.36 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share.
- Shares of Chevron Corporation CVX declined 4.3% after the company reported fourth quarter loss of $0.01, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share.
- Western Digital Corporation’s WDC shares surged 7.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Western Digital Corporation (WDC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Phillips 66 (PSX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.