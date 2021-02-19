Company News for Feb 19, 2021
- Shares of The Southern Company SO rose 1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 47 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents.
- Waste Management, Inc.’s WM shares rose 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.13 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.
- Shares of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN surged7.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.02per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 loss.
- Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s FOCS shares jumped 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 84 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Southern Company The (SO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Waste Management, Inc. (WM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Bloomin Brands, Inc. (BLMN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): Get Free Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.