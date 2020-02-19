Company News for Feb 19, 2020

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH surged more than 100% after the company reported positive top-line data from ancillary acute hemodynamic study of INOpulse.

Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. LM gained 24.4% after Franklin Resources announced plans to acquire the asset management holding company for $50 per share.

Shares of Fluor Corporation FLR declined 24.3% after the engineering company announced that the SEC is investing the company's past accounting and financial reporting.

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc HSBC declined 5.6% after the bank announced it will slash 35,000 jobs and $100 billion in assets in the next three years following weak pre-tax profit results.

