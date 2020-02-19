Company News for Feb 19, 2020
- Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH surged more than 100% after the company reported positive top-line data from ancillary acute hemodynamic study of INOpulse.
- Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. LM gained 24.4% after Franklin Resources announced plans to acquire the asset management holding company for $50 per share.
- Shares of Fluor Corporation FLR declined 24.3% after the engineering company announced that the SEC is investing the company's past accounting and financial reporting.
- Shares of HSBC Holdings plc HSBC declined 5.6% after the bank announced it will slash 35,000 jobs and $100 billion in assets in the next three years following weak pre-tax profit results.
Click to get this free report
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fluor Corporation (FLR): Free Stock Analysis Report
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH): Get Free Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.