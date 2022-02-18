Company News for Feb 18, 2022

Walmart Inc.’s WMT shares rallied 4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.53, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s PLTR shares plunged 15.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.02, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO gained 2.8% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP ET rose 0.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.29, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26.

