Company News for Feb 18, 2020

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. AYX surged 9.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35 cents.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN gained 9.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents.

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. ANET declined 6% after the company’s fourth-quarter 2019 total revenues fell 7.2% year over year to $552.5 million.

Shares of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc RBS declined 7.9% after the company announced plans to reduce the size of its investment banking division.

