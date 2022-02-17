Company News for Feb 17, 2022
- The Kraft Heinz Co.’s KHC shares climbed 5.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62.
- CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s CF shares gained 3.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.71, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41.
- Shares of Welltower Inc. WELL surged 3.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted FFO of $0.83, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81.
- Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. CINF jumped 6.2% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.97, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50.
