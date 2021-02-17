Company News for Feb 17, 2021
- Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX rose 0.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.01 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84.
- AutoNation, Inc.’s AN shares jumped 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.43 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00.
- Shares of Regal Beloit Corporation RBC surged 3.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.78 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57.
- CEVA, Inc.’s CEVA shares jumped 6.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 20 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report
LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): Get Free Report
Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC): Get Free Report
CEVA, Inc. (CEVA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.