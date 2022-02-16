Stocks

Company News for Feb 16, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Marriott International Inc.’s MAR shares climbed 5.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.    
  • Zoetis Inc.’s ZTS shares gained 0.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96.
  • Shares of TC Energy Corp. TRP rose 0.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.
  • Shares of Arista Networks Inc. ANET surged 5.8% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74. 

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAR TRP ZTS ANET

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

In The Money: Groundhog Day: Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Out From the Shadows?

Feb 02, 2022

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular