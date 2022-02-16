Company News for Feb 16, 2022

Marriott International Inc.’s MAR shares climbed 5.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.

Zoetis Inc.’s ZTS shares gained 0.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96.

Shares of TC Energy Corp. TRP rose 0.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. ANET surged 5.8% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.