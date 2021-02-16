Company News for Feb 16, 2021
- Enbridge Inc.'s ENB shares fell 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.
- Dominion Energy Inc.'s D shares dropped 1.6% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $3.52 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%.
- Shares of ING Groep N.V. ING climbed 6.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.23, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.
- Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. WPC rose 1.9% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted fund flow per share of $1.20, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.
