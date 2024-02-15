Company News for Feb 15, 2024

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI soared 11.3% on AI positivity and almost led the gains made by the Russell 200 in the session.

Coinbase Global, Inc.’s COIN shares soared 14.2% after the market value of Bitcoin crossed the $1 trillion mark for the first time since November 2021.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company KHC slid 5.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $6.86 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.97 billion.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s PEP shares fell 0.8% on consumer staples becoming the worst-hit sector of the day.

