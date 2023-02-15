Company News for Feb 15, 2023

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. MAR jumped 4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.96 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 per share.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s PLTR shares surged 21.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share.

Shares Entegris, Inc. ENTG rose 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.83 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share.

GlobalFoundries Inc.’s GFS shares rallied 8.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share.

