Company News for Feb 15, 2022

Intercorp Financial Services Inc.’s IFS shares fell 1.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.56, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68.

Olink Holding AB’s OLK shares tumbled 6.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $1.30, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an earnings per share of $0.02.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. THS jumped 8.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA rose 1.8% following news that the company sold nearly 60,000 China-made vehicles in January.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.