Company News for Feb 14, 2024

Shares of Zoetis Inc. ( ZTS ) tumbled 6.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share.

Marriott International, Inc.’s ( MAR ) shares declined 6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $6.1 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.3 billion.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. ( ECL ) surged 9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share.

Hasbro, Inc.’s ( HAS ) shares fell 1.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.38, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share.

