Company News for Feb 14, 2023

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP gained 0.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 per share.

Teradata Corporation’s TDC surged 15.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.35 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share.

Shares of monday.com Ltd. MNDY soared 10.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.44 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42 per share.

Nikola Corporation’s NKLA shares jumped 3.7% on reports that the company has started working on making hydrogen plants that will be part of its fueling network.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.