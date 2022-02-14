Company News for Feb 14, 2022

Newell Brands Inc.’s NWL shares soared 11.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.

W. P. Carey Inc.’s WPC shares gained 2.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted FFO of $1.30, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF tumbled 9.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03.

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. D rose 1.1% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 revenues of $3,880 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,851 million.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.