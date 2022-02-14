Company News for Feb 14, 2022
- Newell Brands Inc.’s NWL shares soared 11.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.
- W. P. Carey Inc.’s WPC shares gained 2.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted FFO of $1.30, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25.
- Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF tumbled 9.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03.
- Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. D rose 1.1% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 revenues of $3,880 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,851 million.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Free Stock Analysis Report
ClevelandCliffs Inc. (CLF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report
W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.