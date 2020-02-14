Company News for Feb 14, 2020
- Applied Materials Inc.’s AMAT shares surged 3.1% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.98, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92.
- NetApp Inc. NTAP plunged 9.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.16, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19.
- Shares of Altice USA Inc. ATUS plummeted 5.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.10, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS advanced 2.8% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $599.6 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $596 million.
