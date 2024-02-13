Company News for Feb 13, 2024

Diamondback Energy, Inc. ( FANG ) shares jumped 9.4% after the company made an announcement of its merger agreement with Endeavor Energy Resources valued at $26 billion, including debt.

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. ( JOBY ) climbed 6.4% after the company made an announcement of a partnership deal with the government of Dubai to initiate their aerial ridesharing service in the city by early 2026.

Citigroup Inc. ( C ) shares fell 0.1% after federal regulators instructed the bank to implement adjustments to its risk-management protocol.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. ( CBAY ) shares surged 25.4% following Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s ( GILD ) announcement of its intention to acquire the liver disease drugmaker for $4.3 billion.

