Company News for Feb 13, 2020
- Akamai Technologies Inc.’s AKAM shares gained 1.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.
- The Western Union Co. WU plunged 7.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.38, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43.
- Shares of Primerica Inc. PRI surged 3.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT advanced 2.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.68, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.
