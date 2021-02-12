Company News for Feb 12, 2021
- The Kraft Heinz Co.'s KHC shares surged 4.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.
- CyberArk Software Ltd.'s CYBR shares gained 1.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.
- Shares of Kellogg Co. K dropped 1.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.
- Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co. TAP tumbled 9.2% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.40, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kellogg Company (K): Free Stock Analysis Report
CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.