Company News for Feb 12, 2020

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. D rose 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.18 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16

Shares of The Western Union Company WU dropped 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.38 per share that failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT plunged 12.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.19 per share that failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. AN rose 6.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.31 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15

