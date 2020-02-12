Company News for Feb 12, 2020
- Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. D rose 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.18 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16
- Shares of The Western Union Company WU dropped 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.38 per share that failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43
- Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT plunged 12.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.19 per share that failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45
- Shares of AutoNation, Inc. AN rose 6.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.31 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15
Click to get this free report
The Western Union Company (WU): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Free Stock Analysis Report
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.