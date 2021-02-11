Company News for Feb 11, 2021
- Twitter Inc.'s TWTR shares soared 13.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.38, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30.
- Welltower Inc.'s WELL shares gained 2.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 normalized funds from operations per share of $0.84, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77.
- Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH rose 1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.
- Shares of Under Armour Inc. UAA jumped 8.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.12, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.07.
