Company News for Feb 11, 2020
- Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR rose 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.75 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73
- Shares of CNA Financial Corporation CNA jumped 8.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.97 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91
- Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA plunged 10.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $0.28 per share, that failed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43
- Shares of Allergan plc AGN rose 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $5.22 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61
