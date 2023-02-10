Company News for Feb 10, 2023

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. CRM rose 2.4% after reports emerged that hedge fund Third Point LLC owns a stake in the company.

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. LCID plunged 10.6% after the EV maker said Thursday that certain versions of its Air electric luxury sedan will be available at discounted credit.

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM plummeted 17% after CEO and founder Max Levchin announced layoffs equalling 19% of the workforce.

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL shares declined 4.4% as its downward spiral caused by the chatbot malfunction continued.

