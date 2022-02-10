Company News for Feb 10, 2022

Shares of CME Group Inc. CME gained 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.’s CHEF shares soared 11.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.26 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share.

Shares of Fox Corporation FOXA jumped 7.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s CMG shares rallied 10.2% after the company announced fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $5.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.18 per share.

