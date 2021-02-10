Company News for Feb 10, 2021
- Centene Corp.'s CNC shares surged 3.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.46, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by one cent.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.'s HMC shares advanced 3.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.58, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.
- Shares of S&P Global Inc. SPGI gained 2.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.71, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55.
- Shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. MLM rose 1.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.93, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC): Get Free Report
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM): Get Free Report
Centene Corporation (CNC): Free Stock Analysis Report
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.